DISA Authorizes CrowdStrike Platform for Controlled Unclassified Defense Info Protection

The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) has cleared a cloud-based CrowdStrike technology product to support cybersecurity of the Department of Defense’s controlled unclassified data.

CrowdStrike received one-year provisional authorization to operate that allows the company to help DOD customers adopt its endpoint security platform to handle Impact Level 4 information, DISA said Wednesday.

DISA set March 24, 2023, as the expiration date on CrowdStrike’s P-TAO.

The software-as-a-service offering is certified under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program’s Moderate Impact baseline, hosted in the AWS GovCloud region and designed to help organizations protect devices, workload and user identities.

For Crowdstrike, the clearance from DISA marks a milestone in the company’s push to expand the public sector market reach of its Falcon cybersecurity platform.

The technology vendor said Thursday it aims to secure IL-5 authorization to help DOD secure national security systems.