David Gauthier: NGA More Than Doubles EO Imagery Purchases to Help Ukraine

David Gauthier, the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency’s director of commercial and business operations, said the NGA significantly increased its procurement of electro-optical imagery systems amid the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Defense News reported Thursday.

Gauthier said at the Space Symposium that the agency purchased electro-optical technology from Maxar, BlackSky and other companies in the U.S.

The director’s team had Ukrainian analysts connect with companies to speed up service deliveries. NGA is also accelerating efforts to procure new commercial services in support of humanitarian activities.

“We really do need a spectrum across the board that lets us bring new commercial solutions to the fight almost instantly,” Gauthier said.