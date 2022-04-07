Bob Girrier Named VP Overseeing Global Developments, Joint Integration at Cypress International; David D. Halverson Quoted

U.S. Navy veteran Bob Girrier has been appointed vice president for global trends, joint integration and autonomy at Cypress International .

Retired Rear Admiral Girrier’s instatement was effective April 1. In his new position, he will be in charge of expanding the company’s global footprint and leading strategic planning efforts.

David D. Halverson , CEO and chairman of Cypress, emphasized Girrier’s nearly four decades of leadership experience.

“[Girrier’s] demonstrated expertise in applying new technology and innovation to growing global security challenges is an excellent addition to the Cypress team.”

Girrier served 18 years in the Navy as a surface warfare officer, commanding two carrier strike groups, global mine warfare operations and a destroyer squadron, as well as a destroyer and a mine countermeasures ship. In this time he accrued experience with integrated air and missile defense in addition to strike, anti-submarine and anti-surface combat.

He also organized and oversaw the Navy’s first office focused on the design, prototyping and testing of maritime unmanned, air, surface and undersea systems. Additionally, he brings knowledge of joint operations to Cypress from his positions as deputy commander of the Pacific Fleet and director of operations for the Pacific Command.

Since 2020, Girrier has been a senior fellow in the China and Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Division at the Center for Naval Analyses. Prior to joining Cypress, he spent three years as CEO and president of Pacific Forum. The nonprofit research institute is centered on foreign policy and its team of analysts offer updates on political, security and strategic occurences in the Indo-Pacific arena.

The former rear admiral also co-wrote editions of seven different instructional naval texts such as the third edition of Fleet Tactics and Naval Operations and the sixth and seventh editions of Command at Sea.

Girrier’s deep knowledge base of international affairs and naval protocol will be an asset as he leads the global trends, joint integration and autonomy segment for Cypress, which offers consultant services to primarily Department of Defense customers.