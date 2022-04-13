Bechtel Unveils Manufacturing and Technology Business; President Catherine Hunt Ryan Quoted

Engineering, construction and project management company Bechtel has created a new business wing concerned with manufacturing and technology.

Bechtel Manufacturing and Technology will offer engineering, procurement and construction services for organizations in the semiconductor, electric vehicle, synthetic materials and data center industries, the company said Tuesday.

Catherine Hunt Ryan , president of the newly established business unit, said the decision to start the endeavor was made in order to increase market presence in “industrial facilities, data centers and advanced-technology manufacturing spaces.”

The team at BMT are set to develop, construct and implement supply chain systems for various technologies via the assembly of their component parts. They anticipate these processes to be difficult but made possible by a staff of advanced and experienced professionals.

“Differentiated by our ability to design for rapid advances in technology and deploy best-in-class construction innovation, Bechtel Manufacturing and Technology helps customers realize their ambitions in the next generation of manufacturing,” Ryan said.

Ryan previously held the position of chief financial officer at the company and is a member of its board of directors. She stated the new enterprise is “moving aggressively” in order to guarantee “supply chain integrity” and a fast-acting delivery of services.

The inception of the manufacturing and technology entity comes on the heels of manufacturing contracts like Bechtel Plant Machinery’s December 2021 $872 million modification award for naval nuclear propulsion part production .