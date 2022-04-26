AT&T Receives 11 Year EIS Task Order to Modernize Army National Guard Command and Control Network; Lance Spencer Quoted

AT&T announced on Tuesday that the company has been awarded a potential 11-year, $15 million task order from DISA’s Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization to help modernize GuardNet. The task order was awarded through the General Services Administration’s (GSA) Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) contract.

“We’re bringing the right solution at the right time to modernize GuardNet,” said Lance Spencer , client executive vice president of Defense for AT&T Public Sector and FirstNet. “These are critical networking services that can help the Army National Guard improve mission readiness and delivery.”

GuardNet provides the Army National Guard leadership with command and control capabilities across GuardNet sites in 50 U.S. states and four U.S. territories. The network allows Army National Guard soldiers to access the Internet, connect with other networks and databases, and support training and mission planning and execution.

Under the task order, AT&T expects to deliver virtual private networking services to support the Army National Guard’s remote training services and provide the Department of Defense with high-speed, highly secure cloud connectivity.

GuardNet has grown into one of the largest, single-accredited networks for DoD with more than 124,000 users spread across 11-time zone, which includes 54 joint forces headquarters and another 2,312 locations geographically separated across the globe.

The Army National Guard helps communities recover from natural disasters, pandemics and civil disturbances, and has been doing so for nearly four centuries. Combining civilian acquired skills and experiences with their combat training, Army National Guard soldiers bring rich and unique capabilities to the joint force.

