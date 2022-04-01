Army Leaders, Intell Exec Stacey Dixon Talk IP Theft Prevention

U.S. Army Futures Command officials recently discussed with Stacey Dixon, principal deputy director of national intelligence and three-time Wash100 Award recipient, collaborative efforts to protect intellectual property from being stolen by adversaries.

Dixon’s visit to AFC headquarters in Austin, Texas, came as the Army works with the intelligence community through technology protection and information review initiatives aimed at ensuring U.S. technological advantage over foreign powers, the service branch said Thursday.

Ed Mornston , AFC intelligence and security director, shared that preventing IP theft is a central part of the command’s plan in providing the Army with technological overmatch.

An improved protection posture would also make certain that innovations could be delivered to soldiers without interruption.

“Deep partnerships across government are essential to maintaining a competitive technological advantage for the U.S.,” shared Dixon.

According to the Army, adversaries stole compromised technology data mostly through unclassified or improperly secured information in recent years.

Visit Wash100.com to cast a vote for Stacey Dixon as one of your TEN votes to advocate for your favorite leaders in the federal and government sectors.