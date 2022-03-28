US, European Commission Unveil Trans-Atlantic Data Privacy Framework

The U.S. and the European Commission have announced a new framework that seeks to reestablish a legal process for transfers of personal data from the European Union to the U.S., promote trans-Atlantic data flows and highlight shared commitment to data protection, privacy and collective security.

The U.S. has committed to strengthen civil liberties and privacy safeguards governing its signal intelligence activities, come up with a redress mechanism with independent and binding authority and improve oversight of SIGINT activities under the Trans-Atlantic Data Privacy Framework, the White House said Friday.

With the new framework, SIGINT collection may be carried out in support of national security objectives while protecting civil liberties and privacy of individuals.

Participating businesses and organizations will continue to be required to self-certify their compliance with the Privacy Shield Principles through the Department of Commerce.

The U.S. intelligence community will implement the policies under the new framework, which seeks to address issues raised by the EU’s court of justice in its 2020 ruling over the Privacy Shield framework.