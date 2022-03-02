Wait, don't miss out on the latest GovCon industry news!

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveGov provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings

*By clicking "Join us now" you agree to receive emails, promotions and general messages from ExecutiveGov. In addition, you also agree to ExecutiveGov's Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.

x
/

Transportation Department, FAA to Bar Russia From U.S. Airspace; Pete Buttigieg Quoted

1 min read

The Federal Aviation Administration is blocking Russian aircraft, including commercial airlines, from entering U.S. airspace amid Russia’s conflict with Ukraine.

FAA and the larger Department of Transportation will issue a notice to air missions and regulatory orders that bar Russian aircraft operations from entering the U.S., effective March 2, DOT said Tuesday.

The bar to entry applies to cargo flights, passenger transport, commercial air carriers and civil aircraft operated by, leased by, registered under or in support of Russia.

“The United States stands with our allies and partners across the world in responding to Putin’s unprovoked aggression against the people of Ukraine,” said Pete Buttigieg, the U.S. secretary of transportation.

ExecutiveGov Logo

Sign Up Now! Executive Gov provides you with Free Daily Updates and News Briefings about General News

Tags:
You might be interested in