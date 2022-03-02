Transportation Department, FAA to Bar Russia From U.S. Airspace; Pete Buttigieg Quoted

The Federal Aviation Administration is blocking Russian aircraft, including commercial airlines, from entering U.S. airspace amid Russia’s conflict with Ukraine.

FAA and the larger Department of Transportation will issue a notice to air missions and regulatory orders that bar Russian aircraft operations from entering the U.S., effective March 2, DOT said Tuesday.

The bar to entry applies to cargo flights, passenger transport, commercial air carriers and civil aircraft operated by, leased by, registered under or in support of Russia.

“The United States stands with our allies and partners across the world in responding to Putin’s unprovoked aggression against the people of Ukraine,” said Pete Buttigieg, the U.S. secretary of transportation.