Richard Creed: Army Eyes June Release of Multidomain Operations Doctrine

Richard Creed, director of the U.S. Army’s Combined Arms Center doctrine division, said the service’s multidomain operations concept for warfighting will become a doctrine in June to address great power competition and potential conflict across ground, air, maritime, space and cyber domains with near-peer competitors, Defense News reported Wednesday.

According to a document obtained by the publication, MDO is carried out during competition, crisis and armed conflict phases and advances the use of layered capabilities to deter peer competitors.

The doctrine will require “a mission command approach” to command-and-control and direct the Army to determine how ground forces influence the other four domains.

The document will have seven chapters, including one on the military branch’s operations in maritime-dominated environments.

“This represents a capstone doctoral shift to account for the Pacific pivot,” Creed said n a Monday briefing at the Combined Arms Center at Fort Leavenworth in Kansas. “There are some very different considerations in terms of planning, conduct and expectations for the operation.”

The other chapters deal with the fundamentals of MDO, operations during armed conflict and war and leadership during operations.