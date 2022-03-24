Oracle Welcomes Political Advocate Awo Ablo to Board of Directors; CTO Larry Ellison Quoted

Awo Ablo , a public official and advocate in world affairs, has been appointed by unanimous vote to Oracle ’s board of directors.

As a member of the Oracle board, the executive will build on her extensive experience in advisory and organizing positions , the computer technology company said Thursday.

Larry Ellison , chief technology officer and chairman of the board at Oracle, commended Ablo’s background, which includes “collaborating with heads of state, heads of government and other high-ranking government officials to help develop national programs addressing a wide range of critical challenges ranging from securing the food supply to modernizing healthcare and digital infrastructure.”

Ablo is currently executive director of external relations at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, where she reports to Blair on policy development and execution centered around economic and governance improvement. She has been company director of the institute for three years.

She also serves in vice chair positions on both the board at BBC Media Action and at the Institute for Development Studies at the University of Sussex.

Prior to this work, she was director of external relations at the International HIV/AIDS Alliance, where she oversaw outreach to 40 countries with a $150 million turnover. Ablo was also director of business development at the BBC World Service Trust.

Ablo’s advisory experience includes an ongoing partnership with Iceaddis, as well as counsel work with committees like the Chatham House Global Health Working Group.

Ellison attests that Ablo’s track record will allow her to lend unique insight into the needs of Oracle’s global government customer base.

The election was effective on March 22 and Ablo’s addition makes 15 board members. Per board rules, her term will be one year and she will be up for reelection at the stockholder meeting in November 2022.

