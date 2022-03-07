Next Phase of DHS University Engagement Program Scheduled for Spring; Kathryn Coulter Mitchell Quoted

The Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate will launch the Hacking for Homeland Security program‘s fourth part this spring, in search of technologies that address specific security challenges.

Students at Carnegie Mellon University will propose technologies with the potential to help families reunite following the event of a natural disaster, in support of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, S&T said Friday.

The course will also challenge students to create an efficiency-boosting security baggage check technology for the Transportation Security Administration.

“H4HS taps into the energy and imagination of talented students to deliver forward-looking solutions to evolving security challenges facing the nation,” said Kathryn Coulter Mitchell, who serves as DHS’ undersecretary for science and technology on an acting basis.

S&T partners with BMNT Inc. and the Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center to run H4HS as an educational partnership that engages with engineering, policy and business students.