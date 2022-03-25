New Navy Touch Screen Trainers Prepare E-2D Aircrew for Early Warning Operations

The U.S. Navy recently fielded two new training systems aimed at preparing the naval aircrew responsible for flying the E-2D airborne early warning aircraft.

The Naval Air Systems Command said Wednesday the E-2D Distributed Readiness Trainers already helped members of the E-2D Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron 125 complete their two-week on-site readiness training requirement.

Installed by the Naval Aviation Training Systems and Ranges program offices, the D-DRT medium-fidelity trainer presents a mock-up of the E-2D aircraft’s weapon system using commercial-off-the-shelf touch screen monitors that could accommodate two five-man teams during one training scenario.

Crew members could use the trainers to execute tactics, techniques and procedures that take place in early warning aircraft missions.

“Our ability to cycle through reps and sets of advanced tactics, techniques and procedures in a short amount of time will make the warfighter more lethal at a much lower cost to the taxpayer,” shared David Adams, a team leader within the Naval Aviation Training Systems and Ranges program office.

The D-DRT’s future versions is expected to include more capabilities for aircrew readiness.