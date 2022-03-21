Easy access to all the Government news updates

New Air Force Digital Lab Replicates Tyndall Base in Virtual World

1 min read

The U.S. Air Force has launched a new digital hub at Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida that provides entry to a virtual replica model of the military installation.

The Digital Twin Hololab enables airmen to test out technologies on the virtual Tyndall AFB before they are implemented in the real world and remotely monitor base systems in real-time, the Air Force said Sunday.

According to Lowell Usrey, a branch chief within the Air Force Civil Engineer Center Natural Disaster Recovery Division, the Hololab can be accessed either wearing a pair of virtual reality goggles or using a desktop computer.

It is an open canvas that puts the virtual world into the hands of potential users to improve mission effectiveness and collect feedback to help improve the system,” explained Usrey.

The Hololab is part of a $4.9 billion effort to rebuild the hurricane-stricken Tyndall and a program to modernize the base into an Air Force Installation of the Future.

