Navy Needs Info on Software Analysis Tool for F-35 Logistics System

The U.S. Navy seeks market information on software code scanning options that support the quantitative software architecture analysis of the F-35 aircraft’s Autonomic Logistics Information System.

The Navy said Tuesday in a SAM.gov notice it wants to eventually award a contract for a QSAA tool that can analyze defense-related software to inform cost estimates, schedules and feasibility.

ALIS centralizes and distributes maintenance and health information of F-35 aircraft across the globe. The system combines operations, logistics, supply chain, customer support, technical data, training and maintenance functions related to the F-35.

The future contractor would also provide related expertise and training services to help users utilize the tool and interpret results.

Naval Air Systems Command will use the gathered input to inform how it will procure the needed QSAA tool. Interested parties may send responses through April 12.