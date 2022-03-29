National Science Foundation Unveils Goals, Objectives in 2022-2026 Strategic Plan

The National Science Foundation has released a document outlining its four strategic goals and objectives – empower, discover, impact and excel – for the next five years.

The 2022-2026 Strategic Plan seeks to achieve such goals by empowering STEM talent to participate in science and engineering; developing new knowledge about the universe, world and people; benefiting society by transforming knowledge into solutions; and exceling at NSF operations and management.

These strategic goals come with key objectives. For the first goal, strategic objectives are ensuring accessibility and inclusivity by increasing the participation of communities underrepresented in STEM and unleashing STEM talent by building up a diverse STEM workforce to accelerate progress of science and technology.

For the second strategic goal, NSF called for the advancement of the frontiers of research and enhancement of research capability through investments in people, ideas and infrastructure to accelerate discovery and efforts to pursue the state of the art in research practice by promoting innovation and strengthening partnerships between industry, academic researchers and other stakeholders, among other measures.