Michael Baker International Elevates Lori Stump-Ganter to Federal Business CFO

Lori Stump-Ganter has been promoted from director of business analytics to chief financial officer for federal programs and services at Michael Baker International .

The newly created position will find Stump-Ganter leading financial transactions in the firm’s public sector-facing division and liaising with military and government branches such as the U.S. Army, the Air Force and the Department of State, the company said Thursday.

Stump-Ganter began her career as an assistant project manager and construction analyst at the National Development Corporation and eventually became a project engineer at Eichleay Engineers and Construction.

She then came aboard Michael Baker, where she spent 17 years as a business manager and eventually rose to the role of assistant vice president. While at Michael Baker, Stump-Ganter has handled a revenue stream of over $500 million, with responsibilities that have included tracking annual operating budgets, profit plans and business strategies.

For almost four years, Stump-Ganter subsequently worked as vice president and manager of business process management for PNC Financial Services before returning to Michael Baker in 2016.

The engineering and consulting services company said that Stump-Ganter’s “deep understanding of Michael Baker’s operations and the company’s processes across the enterprise provide her with a unique perspective of how the firm’s systems work together.”

The executive’s areas of expertise include forecasting, financial analysis, strategic planning and project control, as well as contract administration and earned value analysis.

Her appointment follows the firm’s hire of David Leach as senior vice president and national market lead of federal civilian programs in January. In his position administering civil works projects for the Department of Defense and other government clients, he will likely collaborate with Stump-Ganter.