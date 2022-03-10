Maximus Names Liz Anthony as VP, Federal Market & Competition Strategy; Teresa Weipert Quoted

Liz Anthony , two-decade marketing executive, has been named the vice president for Federal Market and Competition Strategy with Maximus , the government services provider announced on Thursday.

“Maximus has grown exponentially in recent years, and we are thrilled to add Liz to our leadership team to help us reach that next level,” said Teresa Weipert , general manager for U.S. Federal Services with Maximus and a 2022 Wash100 Award recipient.

“With her years of leadership experience, particularly in developing brand position and go-to-market strategies, Liz will be a valuable asset to further improve our standing as a federal technology and consulting leader,” Weipert added.

Anthony will be responsible for bolstering Maximus’ current growth initiatives and trajectory through its continued integration in their depth of expertise, technology and consulting. She will also lead the evolution of the Maximus brand to further expand Maximus offerings to federal agencies.

“Over the years, Maximus has established itself as a premier thought leader and innovator in the federal market,” Anthony explained. “With technology services and consulting to support our government and citizen relationships and a focus on ensuring the best customer experience, there is no limit to what we can achieve together in 2022 and beyond.”

Previously, Anthony has held a variety of marketing leadership positions over the course of her two decades of experience in the federal sector. Most recently, she was the senior vice president with ViON Corporation from April 2014 until her new role with Maximus.

In addition, Anthony was the senior manager for the Global Public Sector with NetApp between Oct. 2011 and March 2014. She was the Public Sector Partner Marketing Manager for Cisco Systems for seven years as well.

Liz Anthony is also currently a Board member with The Women’s Center and previously served as a Board member for Women in Defense (WID) DC.

“I am excited to join Maximus during this growth period, as the company expands its capabilities and reach with the addition of new technologies and new partnerships while leveraging its’ depth of agency expertise across the federal government,” Anthony explained.