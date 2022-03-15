Maj. Gen. Matt Easley on Army’s Cloud Adoption, Other Digital Transformation Efforts

Maj. Gen. Matt Easley, most recently chief information security officer and director of cybersecurity of the U.S. Army, discussed the service branch’s efforts to advance digital modernization initiatives, including the Army’s work to develop and support hybrid cloud environments, Nextgov reported Monday.

Easley, who now serves as deputy principal information operations adviser to the undersecretary of defense for policy, told Nextgov over email that the military branch has been using in the past two years a model that guides how it procures, builds and secures cloud services.

“A lot of what we learned with how we buy multi-cloud and how we have been securing public multi-cloud offerings [is] within cARMY, the Army’s enterprise cloud environment that is helping inform how the Defense Information Systems Agency wants to structure Joint Warfare Cloud Capability and shape DOD policy around impact levels and distributed architectures,” he noted.

He discussed the service’s Digital Transformation Strategy and its progress with its data management platform, dubbed Army Vantage.

“Army Vantage is now being used by over 35,000 people worldwide to assist decision-making across Army echelons and is providing curated, authoritative data, dashboards, common operating pictures and custom tools for analysis,” Easley said.

He added that the service plans to develop accredited standard toolsets for machine learning, artificial intelligence and robotic process automation and enterprise data lake in the cloud in support of all mission areas.

Easley also highlighted the need for the Army to migrate information systems to its cloud ecosystem – cArmy – and come up with plans to implement a zero trust architecture in compliance with the cybersecurity executive order.