La’Naia Jones Becomes CIA CIO; Jennifer Ewbank Quoted

La’Naia Jones, a two-decade intelligence community veteran and former deputy chief information officer at the National Security Agency, has been named CIO of the CIA.

Jennifer Ewbank, the CIA’s deputy director for digital innovation and a 2022 Wash100 Award winner, wrote in a LinkedIn post that Jones will oversee information technology assets and the global communications infrastructure in her new position.

“Jones’ experience and leadership will help CIA harness rapidly evolving digital technologies and strengthen key partnerships to advance our national security mission,” Ewbank added.

The appointment comes six months after Juliane Gallina, a two-time Wash100 winner, transitioned from the CIO role to the position of associate deputy director for digital innovation at the agency, according to her LinkedIn account.

Jones concurrently served as the NSA’s deputy CIO and information sharing and safeguarding executive and previously worked as acting IC CIO at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.