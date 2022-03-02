Jason Goodfriend Added to Akima’s RiverTech Team as General Manager; President Duncan Greene Quoted

Public sector business leader Jason Goodfriend has been appointed general manager of RiverTech , a defense and space contractor owned by Akima .

At RiverTech, Goodfriend will be expected to utilize the subsidiary’s OASIS Small Business contract and grow its global network of government clients , the Herndon, Virginia-based company said Wednesday.

“Jason’s experience in strategy development, business planning, and operations management will aid him in his new leadership role,” commented Duncan Greene , Akima Mission, Systems Engineering & Technology Group President.

Goodfriend’s expertise lies in creating and implementing market growth plans, handling large-scale government contracts and overseeing multi-purpose teams in leadership roles.

Previously, Goodfriend worked in executive positions at BAE Systems. He went on to spearhead small business graduation and acquisition integration as president of Illuminate Mission Solutions.

His time at Illuminate also included assimilating technical advancements and modernizations into the company’s intelligence and mission strategies.

Goodfriend expressed excitement to identify and infiltrate new markets as general manager at RiverTech.

“I look forward to building on the company’s many achievements and delivering mission-focused value to our customers across the globe,” Goodfriend added.

Goodfriend was initially hired by Akima in November 2020 before receiving his new RiverTech placement.

The executive’s appointment follows the November 2021 hire of Candy Curtin as Akima’s chief human resources officer . Akima President and CEO Bill Monet also received his third consecutive Wash100 Award in February.