Intelligence Authorization Act to Establish Commercial GEOINT Data Program Office

A $1.5 trillion omnibus spending measure that President Joe Biden signed into law on Tuesday includes a bill that provides authorities for emerging technologies and other priorities and authorizes funding for agencies within the intelligence community, Federal News Network reported.

The 2022 Intelligence Authorization Act will direct the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and the National Reconnaissance Office to come up with a plan to create an integrated commercial GEOINT data program office within three months.

The NRO, which oversees the procurement of commercial space imagery, will house the proposed integrated office that will be embedded with staff at NGA.

The bill will require the head of the Office of Personnel Management and the director of national intelligence to publish in the Federal Register a policy outlining standards and guidelines for the implementation of the Trusted Workforce 2.0 initiative by federal agencies and industry within six months.

The Intelligence Authorization Act also includes data sharing requirements with regard to unidentified aerial phenomena, post-employment restrictions for certain intelligence agency leaders and protections for IC whistleblowers.