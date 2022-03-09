Wait, don't miss out on the latest GovCon industry news!

GSA to Soon Push Through With Initial Polaris Solicitations

1 min read

The General Services Administration plans to soon launch the Polaris information technology contract vehicle‘s initial solicitations, which were originally planned for release in February, FedScoop reported Tuesday.

A spokesperson told Fedscoop that GSA is working with other agencies to launch Polaris’ first two solicitations and that interested parties should monitor SAM.gov and GSA Interact for updates.

GSA issued pre-solicitation notices for small business and women-owned small business pools in late January, but did not meet the supposed February launch schedule due to unknown reasons.

Polaris is a governmentwide acquisition contract that will succeed the $15 billion Alliant 2 vehicle for services in quantum computing, cloud, cyber, artificial intelligence and other emerging IT areas.

The agency will also issue pre-solicitation notices of Polaris pools for historically underutilized business zones and service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses in the future.

