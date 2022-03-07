Former Tenable Exec Bill Kurtz Appointed Public Sector VP at Informatica

Informatica has added data security business leader Bill Kurtz to its team as public sector vice president.

In a LinkedIn post from the week of February 28, Kurtz announced he will continue his over two-decade career working with federal government clients at the Redwood City, California-based software company.

Kurtz also said he was “excited to join” the company and anticipates working with the “already fantastic” staff at Informatica.

The executive began his career as a senior account manager at Wallace Computer Services working with commercial sector customers but pivoted to the public sector market with a job as federal account manager at Computer Associates.

Following CA, Kurtz spent 13 years at McAfee, first as a senior account manager and then as director of civilian sales. In the latter position, his work focused on civilian healthcare agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Health and Human Services and the Social Security Administration.

At McAfee he was responsible for expanding the civilian business team from a $14 million enterprise to one with a budget of $40 million.

Subsequently, Kurtz held roles as vice president of federal sales and vice president of public sector at RSA Systems, which specializes in digital security, risk management and fraud prevention.

Most recently, Kurtz was vice president of public sector sales at computer and network security company Tenable for nearly four years. His expertise lies in software as a service, cloud computing and developing and executing go-to-market business strategies.

Informatica is a cloud data management company that utilizes artificial intelligence technology to configure its end-to-end platforms. Kurtz’s experience at Tenable (which offers similar services), in addition to his substantial past government interactions, will likely provide ample preparation for his new position.