FDIC Solicits Cloud-Based Catalog for Data Assets

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation has launched a solicitation for software-as-a-service that can deliver a cloud-based data catalog.

The FDIC said Friday in a SAM.gov notice it will use this catalog to discover and attain analytical insight into the corporation’s enterprise-wide data assets. The federal corporation wants to run this catalog with its Microsoft Azure Government Cloud platform.

The catalog would additionally store the assets’ metadata and deliver data governance tools for managing standards, policies, processes, controls and roles. Interested parties may submit proposals through March 22nd.

The FDIC works to supervise financial institutions, protect consumers and perform other activities that sustain the U.S. financial system.