FBI: Complaints of Suspected Internet Crimes Rose 7% in 2021

The FBI has issued a report stating that its Internet Crime Complaint Center received 847,376 complaints of alleged online crimes in 2021, up 7 percent from the previous year.

The 2021 Internet Crime Report shows that internet-enabled crimes resulted in $6.9 billion in losses and that the top three cybercrimes were personal data breach, phishing scams and nonpayment and non-delivery scams, the bureau said Tuesday.

According to the report, victims primarily lost money to email account compromise, investment scams and fraud and confidence and romance schemes.

In 2021, IC3 received 19,954 complaints of business email compromise, resulting in approximately $2.4 billion in losses. The other top internet-enabled crimes are personal data breaches, real estate or rental schemes and tech support scams.

