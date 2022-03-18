DOD to Migrate Industry Hierarchy Data to One-Stop-Shop Personnel System

Industry hierarchy data in the Defense Information System for Security will migrate to the National Background Investigation Services system on April 1.

The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency said Thursday it advises industry partners to review DISS Security Management Offices and determine whether SMOs require consolidation by March 31.

DISS serves as the Department of Defense’s system of record for personnel security and stores hierarchy data used for personnel security programs.

The federal government employs NBIS as a one-stop-shop system for personnel screening encompassing background investigations, adjudication and continuous vetting.

The migration will also transition information from the National Industrial Security System, an authority for facility clearances.