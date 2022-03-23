DOD Acquisition Nominee William LaPlante Cites Need for More Weapons Factories

William LaPlante, the Biden administration’s nominee for the role of undersecretary for acquisition and sustainment at the Department of Defense, said he believes the U.S. needs more production lines that can manufacture missiles, drones and bombs, Defense One reported Tuesday.

“I believe we need multiple hot production lines,” LaPlante, a 2022 Wash100 Award winner, said Tuesday during his Senate confirmation hearing. “Whether it be munitions, [drones] and the like. They by themselves are a deterrent, and we need to put much more focus on that across the board.”

He also told lawmakers that he intends to expedite deliveries of weapons systems and other equipment to Ukraine in response to Russia’s invasion.

“If confirmed, one of my first things to do on day one would be [to] accelerate all equipment and capabilities to both the Ukrainians … and also helping our NATO partners and replenish our stockpiles,” said LaPlante, president and CEO of Draper Laboratory.