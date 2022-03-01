DISA Leads Pentagon’s Public Safety Communications Modernization Initiative

The Defense Information Systems Agency is taking on a lead role in the implementation of the Department of Defense’s nationwide public safety communications network modernization effort designed to enhance emergency response capabilities.

DISA said Monday it was assigned as an executive agent for the PSC information technology architecture implementation and will be responsible for designating an Office of Public Safety Communications.

The proposed office will be tasked with facilitating the IT architecture and other PSC-related information with DISA’s mission partners and other federal and state emergency management agencies.

The modernization effort will employ 5G-enabled technology, LTE broadband network and P25 compliant land mobile radio to provide wireless capabilities on smart devices for first responders. It will also establish an enterprise mass warning notification system.

Overall, the PSC initiative is aimed at improving communications for mission areas such as fire, medical, law enforcement and counterterrorism and bringing enhanced network capabilities for defense contractors, military and civilian personnel and their families.