DHS Wants Tools to Identify Threats to Public Spaces Through Videos; Melissa Oh Quoted

The Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate has released a solicitation for technologies that can detect and mitigate threats to unprotected public areas.

The Securing Soft Targets topic call eyes capabilities capable of identifying anomalies through a video feed in real-time despite occlusion, lighting and distance-related challenges, S&T said Wednesday.

Ali Fadel, a program manager within the directorate, explained that tools developed under the solicitation would serve as a force multiplier supporting first responders and public safety personnel in the U.S.

“This solicitation expands DHS capabilities to maintain public safety by rapidly detecting threats in real time in places such as sports and entertainment venues, shopping complexes, schools, and transportation systems,” stated Melissa Oh, managing director of S&T’s Silicon Valley Innovation Program.

The directorate is set to hold a virtual industry day on Tuesday to discuss the solicitation ahead of two submission deadlines on April 28 and Aug. 29.