DHS Directorate Looking for Flood Data Collection, Analysis Tech to Support Emergency Management Operations; Melissa Oh Quoted

The Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate is soliciting technologies that could deliver near real-time flood information remotely to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Selected offers under the Flood Data Collection and Analysis solicitation will help FEMA in anticipating floodings to improve how the agency would mitigate and respond to such natural disasters, S&T said Thursday.

Technologies of interest for the Silicon Valley Innovation Program-led acquisition include those that provide various data related to flooding and feature situational awareness and predictive analytics capabilities.

“With reliable sources of real time flood data, DHS can improve its forecasting capabilities and aid programs designed to mitigate against future losses,” noted Melissa Oh, managing director of SVIP.

S&T will hold a virtual industry day on Thursday to discuss the solicitation with interested developers and vendors before the proposal deadlines on May 4 and Sept. 4.