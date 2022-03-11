Debbie Tuck Chosen to Lead Finance Operations as CFO at Cradlepoint

Financial executive Debbie Tuck has joined Boise, Idaho-based software company Cradlepoint as its chief financial officer.

Tuck brings nearly 30 years of finance, accounting, auditing, investor relations and management experience to her new position leading Cradlepoint revenue and all accounts-related activity , chief sales officer Mark Pugerude announced in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

In the International Women’s Day-themed post, written by Tuck, the executive shared an appreciation of her new company for “elevating women into leadership roles and showing others that you can make a difference and achieve great things together, regardless of gender.”

Tuck began her career as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers in 1988. She went on to hold various senior-level positions, such as corporate controller for BitSource and vice president of finance (among other roles) for VeriSign, where she established and administered the corporate finance team.

She was also vice president of corporate finance operations for BlackBerry. Recently, Tuck served as the chief financial officer of population geonomics company Helix for almost two years.

In her post, Tuck elaborated on how racial and gender biases in corporate environments have sometimes met her career journey with resistance.

“When you’re the only one that looks like you around the table, you feel you must work twice as hard to gain that respect and keep it,” Tuck said.

The executive’s skill set includes SEC filings, mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructuring and mentorship, among others.

Tuck is co-chair of the 50/50 Women on Boards initiative, which seeks to instill gender equality in boards of directors nationally. She also volunteers time as a student mentor at Independence High School in San Jose, California.

In January, Cradlepoint’s senior vice president of solutions engineering Lisa Guess was chosen to represent the company and its parent organization Ericcson in the Federal Communications Commission’s Technological Advisory Committee .