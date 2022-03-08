CISA Wants Public Feedback on Draft Guidance for Applying Zero Trust to Enterprise Mobility

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has requested comments on draft federal guidance for using enterprise mobility security technologies in line with the government’s zero trust goals.

The draft Applying Zero Trust Principles to Enterprise Mobility document provides federal agencies information on how to apply zero trust principles on their mobile devices and enterprise security management capabilities, CISA said Monday.

According to the agency, mobility security applications require special consideration in any cybersecurity approach given their technological evolution and widespread use. Feedback on the draft guidance will be accepted until April 18th.

The document is part of an executive order released in May that requires members of the federal civilian executive branch to protect government information through establishing zero trust architectures.