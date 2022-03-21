Easy access to all the Government news updates

Subscribe and receive personalized news articles straight in your inbox

*By clicking "Join us now" you agree to receive emails, promotions and general messages from ExecutiveGov. In addition, you also agree to ExecutiveGov's Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.

x
//

CISA, FBI Release Joint Advisory on Satellite Network Security

1 min read

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency‘s Shields Up initiative urges organizations to lower the threshold for reporting malicious cyber activity, as potential network breaches can risk the customer environments of satellite communications providers.

CISA said Thursday it will work with the FBI to update a joint cybersecurity advisory on potential threats to SATCOM networks operated by the U.S. and international entities.

The two agencies recommend a number of mitigation practices, such as boosted surveillance at ingress and egress points, the use of secure authentication methods, independent encryption, reviewing trust relationships and monitoring network logs for anything suspicious.

CISA and the FBI also advise organizations to develop, maintain and implement plans for incident response, resilience and operational continuity.

ExecutiveGov Logo

Sign Up Now! Executive Gov provides you with Free Daily Updates and News Briefings about Cybersecurity

Tags:
You might be interested in