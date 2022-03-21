CISA, FBI Release Joint Advisory on Satellite Network Security

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency‘s Shields Up initiative urges organizations to lower the threshold for reporting malicious cyber activity, as potential network breaches can risk the customer environments of satellite communications providers.

CISA said Thursday it will work with the FBI to update a joint cybersecurity advisory on potential threats to SATCOM networks operated by the U.S. and international entities.

The two agencies recommend a number of mitigation practices, such as boosted surveillance at ingress and egress points, the use of secure authentication methods, independent encryption, reviewing trust relationships and monitoring network logs for anything suspicious.

CISA and the FBI also advise organizations to develop, maintain and implement plans for incident response, resilience and operational continuity.