Bipartisan Senate Bill Calls for Legacy Government IT Inventory, Modernization

A bill proposed by Sens. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., and John Cornyn, R-Texas, would mandate federal agencies to make an inventory of legacy information technology assets and craft plans to modernize or dispose of outdated systems.

The Legacy IT Reduction Act of 2022 also calls for the Office of Management and Budget to develop guidelines that could help government organizations identify and update old IT platforms, Hassan’s office said Wednesday.

“All Americans know the frustration of trying to use an old computer that is too slow or isn’t compatible with the newest, securest software – now imagine the entire federal government trying to serve Americans using such technology,” said the Democratic senator.

“This bipartisan bill will help ensure that agencies act to update critical technology and better serve the American people.”