Easy access to all the Government news updates

Subscribe and receive personalized news articles straight in your inbox

*By clicking "Join us now" you agree to receive emails, promotions and general messages from ExecutiveGov. In addition, you also agree to ExecutiveGov's Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.

x
/

Army Engineers Seek Proposals for $250M USCENTCOM Relocatable Buildings Contracts

1 min read

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has released a solicitation for relocatable buildings with insulated walls and roofs that will be used in U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility.

According to a SAM.gov notice, USACE plans to award five indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts with a one-year base period, four one-year options and a total value of $250 million for the RLBs.

Selected companies will be tasked to manufacture, ship, deliver and assemble the RLBs at locations across Northeast Africa, the Middle East, and Central and South Asia.

Each portable facility must feature energy-efficient technologies and redundant parts, must require less maintenance and minimal spare parts, and must meet certain Department of Defense and international building standards.

Army engineers will accept proposals for the solicitation until May 6th.

ExecutiveGov Logo

Sign Up Now! Executive Gov provides you with Free Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

Tags:
You might be interested in