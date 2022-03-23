Army Engineers Seek Proposals for $250M USCENTCOM Relocatable Buildings Contracts

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has released a solicitation for relocatable buildings with insulated walls and roofs that will be used in U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility.

According to a SAM.gov notice, USACE plans to award five indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts with a one-year base period, four one-year options and a total value of $250 million for the RLBs.

Selected companies will be tasked to manufacture, ship, deliver and assemble the RLBs at locations across Northeast Africa, the Middle East, and Central and South Asia.

Each portable facility must feature energy-efficient technologies and redundant parts, must require less maintenance and minimal spare parts, and must meet certain Department of Defense and international building standards.

Army engineers will accept proposals for the solicitation until May 6th.