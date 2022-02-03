Sancorp Consulting Awarded $250M BPA to Support AI Endeavors; President Frank Sanchez Quoted

Defense contractor Sancorp Consulting has landed a five-year, $250 million blank purchase agreement from the Department of Defense to administer test and evaluation support.

The Falls Church, Virginia-based firm announced Wednesday that it is under agreement to offer artificial intelligence-based services, including machine learning, natural language processing, computer vision and robotics, among others.

Sancorp founder and President Frank Sanchez said the company is excited to build on their support of the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center and the DoD more broadly via AI T&E.

“We look forward to this continued partnership with the DoD to support our warfighters and ensure that the U.S. smartly leverages AI to outperform our adversaries,” Sanchez said.

The current award follows a previous JAIC and DoD award for Sancorp, announced in April 2021. That contract is a $100 million Artificial Intelligence Talent BPA that funds work with cognitive and systems engineering, operations research and user experience design.

The services Sancorp routinely provides to DoD clients include counterintelligence and security, in addition to insider threat and identity operations. They have working relationships with the U.S. Army, the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security and the DoD Joint Artificial Intelligence Center.

Sancorp has recently formulated a Solutions Lab that is primed for work on artificial intelligence projects such as the work mandated by their recent BPAs.