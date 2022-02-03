Wait, don't miss out on the latest GovCon industry news!

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveGov provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings

*By clicking "Join us now" you agree to receive emails, promotions and general messages from ExecutiveGov. In addition, you also agree to ExecutiveGov's Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.

x
/

NRO Launches NROL-87 Reconnaissance Payload on SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket

1 min read

A National Reconnaissance Office national security payload has reached space onboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 reusable rocket during the agency’s first launch in 2022 and eighth in 24 months.

The NROL-87 mission placed a classified spacecraft into an orbit that would provide support U.S. overhead reconnaissance operations, the intelligence agency said Wednesday.

The satellite and Falcon 9 lifted off at Vanderberg Space Force Base in California, with the rocket’s reusable booster landing safely at the facility’s Landing Zone 4.

The mission is the first Falcon 9 launch service NRO procured from SpaceX from the National Security Space Launch acquisition contract 

ExecutiveGov Logo

Sign Up Now! Executive Gov provides you with Free Daily Updates and News Briefings about C4ISR

Tags:

You might be interested in