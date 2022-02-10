GovCon Expert Jim McAleese: Secretary Christine Wormuth on Army’s Priorities

Consulting firm McAleese & Associates has issued a report on the U.S. Army’s priorities as discussed by Army Secretary Christine Wormuth at a virtual fireside chat event Tuesday.

Wormuth noted that the Army should be put “on a sustainable path” to implement multidomain operations and must be “data-centric” because “data will be the new ammunition on the battlefield,” Jim McAleese, founder of McAleese & Associates and a three-time Wash100 winner, reported.

She said cloud computing is foundational and that the Army should avoid data silos and facilitate data sharing by adopting common data standards.

She highlighted that the Army will serve as the “backbone of joint operations” in the potential fight against China and the “tip of the spear” in the potential Russia fight.

According to Wormuth, the military branch must make “hard choices” in the 2023-2027 timeframe and must advance the modernization of all six cross-functional team areas, including long range precision fires, future vertical lift and synthetic training environment.

To achieve survivability, Wormuth said each of the “31 + 4” modernization programs must be affordable and fieldable and must perform well.

During the virtual conversation, she also touched on the service’s Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft program, Integrated Visual Augmentation System, Project Convergence 2022, vaccine mandate and the newly released climate strategy.