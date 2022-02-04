Former Army Ammunition Chief Al Abramson Joins National Armaments Consortium as Customer Engagement VP

Al Abramson, former head of the U.S. Army’s armaments and ammunition joint program office, has been appointed as vice president of customer engagement by the National Armaments Consortium.

NAC said Thursday the retired Army brigadier general will be responsible for implementing a customer engagement strategy, managing relationships with current and potential customers, leading outreach programs and communicating with lawmakers.

Abramson will provide over three decades of military expertise to help the consortium in providing more than 950 companies access to ordnance, missile and energetics-related other transaction agreements with the Department of Defense.

“He brings unparalleled experience and leadership to the table, and he has a deep understanding of the armaments needs of our military and warfighters,” noted James Miller, chairman of NAC’s executive committee.

Abramson joined the consortium from Patricio Enterprises, where he worked as the management consulting company’s vice president of strategy and plans.