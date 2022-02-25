Deltek Distinguished as One of Forbes’ Best Employers in 2022; CEO Mike Corkery Quoted

Software and information services company Deltek has been recognized among Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers in 2022.

The final list is comprised of 500 American companies with between 1,000 and 5,000 employees and the results were determined via the polling of 60,000 individuals from organizations in a range of industries , the company said on February 17th.

Deltek President and CEO Mike Corkery, also a two-time Wash100 Award winner, expressed pride in the team’s distinction and gave credit to the staff for meeting the challenges of 2021 and serving customers’ needs.

“We have a very special culture at Deltek. We’ve been able to come together and close out another record-breaking year, while continuing to grow and develop our employees,” Corkery continued.

Voters for the Forbes list were asked to anonymously evaluate their company based on criteria such as diversity, equity and inclusion and working conditions. They were also polled regarding the employer’s development opportunities, compensation and overall likelihood to recommend working there.

Surveys were distributed and handled by market and consumer data organizer Statista. Deltek specializes in programs that assist customers in project management and development and their services attempt to increase productivity and revenue.

The company’s GovWin IQ platform tracks federal government contract spending and recently released their findings for the 2021 fiscal year, reporting a total of $629 billion in contract transactions .

Deltek also published a report based on GovWin IQ findings in December 2021 that looked ahead to 2022 and identified several potential business development trends and how they might affect government contract allocation.