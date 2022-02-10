Army Officials Say Capability Set ’23 First Step Toward JADC2

U.S. Army officials have revealed that network technologies under the upcoming Capability Set ’23 will set the baseline for a military-wide concept of connecting sensors and shooters across the force, C4ISRNET reported Thursday.

CS ‘23, part of the Army’s incremental network modernization approach, will provide technologies focused on Stryker brigade teams that deliver a more holistic picture of the battlespace to commanders for joint all-domain command and control.

Among the features and capabilities with the upcoming network set are those designed for improved situational awareness, greater tracking of deployed units, better data transport from the battlefield to command posts and new automatic communications pathway transition technology.

Officials added that the set will also include electronic warfare and intelligence systems such as the Terrestrial Layer System and the Electronic Warfare Planning and Management Tool that would feed military information and sensor data into a common operating picture for JADC2 and multi-domain operations.

“I would argue this is the first real step towards a true JADC2 environment that we’re getting after here,” noted Col. Gregory Napoli, the unified network lead for the Army’s Network-Cross Functional Team.

Capability Set ’23 is set to be released in the fiscal year 2023.