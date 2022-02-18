Wait, don't miss out on the latest GovCon industry news!

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveGov provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings

*By clicking "Join us now" you agree to receive emails, promotions and general messages from ExecutiveGov. In addition, you also agree to ExecutiveGov's Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.

x
/

Adm. Michael Gilday: Navy to Test Industry Tech for Future Unmanned Fleet

1 min read

Adm. Michael Gilday, the chief of naval operations, said the U.S. Navy will test industry-made unmanned ship technologies as the service seeks to establish a fleet of operational unmanned platforms by the 2030s, Breaking Defense reported Thursday.

Gilday said at the West 2022 conference in San Diego that the Navy is focusing on seven classified “spirals,” through which the service will assess the viability of selected technologies to the envisioned, future fleet.

“We’re taking a look at problem sets like payload integration on larger unmanned [systems], reliability with respect to engineering plans or flight controls on other unmanned [vehicles],” he said.

The admiral said the Navy wants to implement smaller unmanned platforms in the near future but prepare for scaling up the fleet in the next decade.

ExecutiveGov Logo

Sign Up Now! Executive Gov provides you with Free Daily Updates and News Briefings about Government Technology

Tags:

You might be interested in