Accenture Federal Names Michael Scruggs Applied Intelligence Lead; Senior Managing Director Vanessa Godshalk Quoted

Accenture’s federal arm has chosen Michael Scruggs, a former SAIC exec, as its applied intelligence lead. The Arlington, Virginia-based company said Wednesday that Scruggs will be tasked with developing procedures and strategies for predictive analytics and machine learning.

“Scruggs’ impressive track record in data science and artificial intelligence includes building successful sales, product, and delivery organizations to incubate and grow AI portfolios,” said Vanessa Godshalk , senior managing director of strategy and consulting at Accenture Federal.

In his new position, Scruggs will also take charge of work involving robotic process automation and edge services. Scruggs reports that he is “thrilled” to come aboard the company and begin work on these duties.

At SAIC, Scruggs was senior vice president of AI and helmed efforts to create growth via AI technology and strategy development, along with attempting to expand the company’s AI portfolio.

Before his time with SAIC, Scruggs worked at IBM for over a decade, operating in senior-level positions in the company’s cloud and cognitive business department .

He came to IBM from SPSS when it was acquired by the former company. At SPSS Scruggs was vice president of the public sector division. The AI and data science practitioner earned the distinction of 2021 Finalist for Washington Executive’s AI Executive of the Year.

Scruggs’ hire follows Accenture Federal’s promotion of Dr. Jennifer Sample to Growth and Strategy lead in September 2021.