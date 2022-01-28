White House Seeks to Improve Water Sector’s Cybersecurity Posture With Action Plan

The White House has introduced an action plan that outlines measures that will be carried out in the next 100 days to improve the water sector’s cybersecurity.

The administration developed the water sector action plan in partnership with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Environmental Protection Agency and the Water Sector Coordinating Council, the White House said Thursday.

CISA and EPA will encourage water utilities to take part in a pilot program for industrial control systems information sharing and monitoring and work with partners in the private sector to come up with protocols for sharing data.

The action plan will help water systems owners and operators field technologies that could assist in monitoring their infrastructure and providing situational awareness.

“The plan will initially focus on the utilities that serve the largest populations and have the highest consequence systems; however, it will lay the foundation for supporting enhanced ICS cybersecurity across water systems of all sizes,” the White House fact sheet reads.