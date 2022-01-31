Space Power, University of Surrey Develop Wireless Satellite Power Beaming Technology

Space Power is working with the University of Surrey to develop and demonstrate a wireless power beaming prototype for space satellites under the U.K. SPace Research and Innovation Network for Technology program.

The University of Surrey said Thursday the project will use lasers and optic systems developed at the institution’s Department of Physics and Advanced Technology Institute to provide additional power to smaller satellites in low Earth orbit during their eclipse period.

The project will gather data about the efficiency benefits of laser-based power beaming to guide Solar Power in designing a prototype for small satellites in space.

The team is expected to demonstrate the first private sector-developed wireless, laser-based power beaming prototype before commercializing the technology by 2025.

The Solar Power product will be available as a plug-and-play system for LEO satellite constellations manufacturers.

“The University of Surrey has a long track record in photonics and space research and brings unique expertise in both high power lasers and photovoltaics technologies. We have many years of experience in optical wireless power and are delighted to work with Space Power to help develop such technologies for space-based applications,” said Stephen Sweeney, a physics professor at the University of Surrey.