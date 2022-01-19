SambaNova Systems Study Reports AI, Machine Learning as Key 2022 Revenue Drivers; CEO Rodrigo Liang Quoted

SambaNova Systems released its latest study on Tuesday, “ The Race to AI Value: Scaling AI/ML Ahead of Your Competition ,” revealing that roughly 78 percent of companies have recognized that artificial intelligence and machine learning are significant revenue drives for the next year.

Although the vast majority of companies acknowledge the importance of AI and ML capabilities in today’s business, the report also showed that 75 percent of organizations have yet to scale their AI and ML abilities across the enterprise and have fallen behind the rapid speed of innovation.

“To keep pace with the rapid evolution of AI/ML and deep learning, technical leaders need to determine which use cases will drive revenue and innovation for their business, and identify how to deploy them quickly at an enterprise level,” said Rodrigo Liang , co-founder and CEO of SambaNova Systems. “Those that haven’t made it a priority will need to do so in 2022 and then move quickly to stay competitive.”

SambaNova’s report surveyed 600 full-time AI/ML, data, research, experience and cloud infrastructure leaders at the director level and above in Aug. 2021. The survey captured 100 responses from each of six key industries: financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing and auto, retail and e-commerce, public sector and oil and gas.

IDC recently forecast that the global AI market will grow more than 18 percent year-over-year in 2022. As business leaders invest more time and money into AI/ML initiatives they remain challenged in taking the next steps on their AI journeys.

“To come out ahead, companies will need to scale up AI initiatives that boost efficiencies and streamline operations, as well as drive innovations that transform how people live and how business is done,” Liang added.

About SambaNova Systems

SambaNova Systems is an AI innovation company that empowers organizations to deploy best-in-class solutions for computer vision, natural language processing, recommendation, and AI for science with confidence. SambaNova’s flagship offering, Dataflow-as-a-Service™️, helps organizations rapidly deploy AI in days, unlocking new revenue and boosting operational efficiency.