Redhorse Receives Investment From Blue Delta; John Zangardi Named CEO

Blue Delta Capital Partners, a McLean, Virginia-based venture capital firm, has made a minority investment in Redhorse to enable the technology services contractor to accelerate growth initiatives.

John Zangardi, who assumed the role of president at Redhorse in June 2020, has been named CEO of the company, Redhorse said Monday.

“I am excited for this tremendous opportunity to collaborate across the portfolio of Blue Delta companies. This investment will accelerate our mission to deliver data analytics and AI based solutions to our national security and federal customers,” Zangardi told GovConDaily.

Prior to Redhorse, Zangardi worked at Leidos as senior vice president of business initiatives and strategic partnerships for the company’s civil group.

His government career included time as chief information officer at the Department of Homeland Security, acting CIO at the Department of Defense and deputy assistant secretary of the Navy for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, information operations and space. He also served in the U.S. Navy and retired as a naval flight officer.

Redhorse also announced other leadership changes and appointment of members to the newly created board of directors:

Bryan Pruden, vice president of finance and accounting at Redhorse, will transition to the role of chief financial officer.

David Inmon, founder and formerly CEO of Redhorse, has been appointed chairman of the company’s board of directors.

Renny DiPentima, a member of Blue Delta’s advisory board and former president and CEO of SRA International; Chris Torti, a general partner at Blue Delta; and Zangardi will also sit on Redhorse’s board as members.

“We are excited to play a part in helping Redhorse Corporation realize its full potential not only through Blue Delta’s investment, but through direct strategy and leadership input on the Board of Directors,” said DiPentima.

Redhorse has been providing data science, mission enablement and digital transformation support to federal government clients since 2008.