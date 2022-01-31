NIST Seeks Members for NICE Career Guidance Project Teams

The National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education seeks members for five project teams that will work on career guidance efforts in cybersecurity.

The teams will consist of NICE community members who will perform implementation activities that support the initiative’s strategic plan, the National Institute of Standards and Technology said Friday.

The first project team will work to increase understanding of multiple cybersecurity pathways included in the NICE Framework.

The second team will help NICE boost the availability and quality of cybersecurity credentials including certifications and diplomas. The third team will support multidisciplinary approaches to integrating cybersecurity into a wide range of curricula.

The fourth and fifth teams will work on career entry guidance for employers and job seekers, respectively. These teams will foster the creation of entry-level opportunities that allow for early career growth in the cybersecurity industry.

The projects will occur for six months through the end of summer this year.