NASA Names Earth Expert Katherine Calvin as Chief Scientist, Senior Climate Adviser

NASA has appointed Katherine Calvin, a former Earth scientist at Joint Global Change Research Institute in Maryland, to serve as both its chief scientist and senior climate adviser.

The agency said Tuesday the newly appointed official will support its science programs, strategic planning and policy, as well as act as its representative in U.S. and international science communities.

She replaced Jim Green, the former NASA chief scientist who retired on Jan. 1., and Gavin Schmidt, the Goddard Institute for Space Studies director which served as interim climate adviser.

She brings to the role experience working on a model for analyzing human and Earthy systems and their relationships for both the Maryland-based institute and the Department of Energy.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Kate to the NASA family, where she will bring her expertise in integrated human-Earth system modeling to help ensure the Biden Administration has the data needed to achieve the critical goal of protecting our planet,” shared Bill Nelson, the agency administrator.