Moe Khaleel to Oversee National Security Sciences at Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Moe Khaleel, formerly deputy for projects at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, will lead ORNL’s National Security Sciences Directorate as an associate laboratory director.

He will provide oversight across projects in areas including cybersecurity, grid security, autonomy, manufacturing, biosecurity, nuclear security and nonproliferation, ORNL said Thursday.

Khaleel oversaw the largest portfolio within DOE’s Office of Science in his most recent role as deputy for projects. He also helped ORNL meet department-imposed requirements as interim deputy for science and technology.

His former leadership for DOE’s Energy and Environmental Sciences helped the directorate expand its workforce and impact across additive manufacturing, cyber-physical security and biosecurity.

“I am excited about working with the NSSD staff at the forefront of addressing national security challenges, and I look forward to the accomplishments we are going to make,” Khaleel said.